Himachal continues to experience rainfall

Shimla, July 15 (IANS) Hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday continued to experience moderate to heavy rains and all the major rivers and their tributaries were in spate, officials said. There could be heavy rainfall at some places in the state till Monday, the Met office warned.

While Dharamsala town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 87 mm, it was 65 mm in Palampur and 38 mm in Manali.

State capital Shimla saw a mild spell of rainfall. It recorded a low of 17.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stayed at 23.1 degrees.

Rainfall occurred at many places in the state with heavy rainfall in Kangra district, the weather bureau said in a statement.

The minimum temperatures decreased by two to three degrees in the state and these was normal. The maximum temperatures have increased by two to three degrees since Saturday, it added.

A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries were in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

These rivers enter Punjab and Haryana.

–IANS

vg/vd