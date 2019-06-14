Himachal doctors end four-day strike

Shimla, June 20 (IANS) Government doctors in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday ended their four-day two-hour ‘pen down’ strike on the intervention of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who promised to look into their demands of providing security to them while on duty.

The doctors were demanding the arrest of an accused involved in assaulting and abusing a female doctor.

The doctor was allegedly assaulted by the accused in an inebriated state at a primary health centre in Seraj which falls under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s constituency.

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association led by President Jeevanand Chauhan met the Chief Minister here and apprised him about the incident of assault.

They also demanded that CCTV cameras be provided up to Primary Health Centres to ensure safety of officials of the health institutions.

The association demanded that sufficient staff should be provided in those hospitals where 24-hour health services are being provided.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident of assault on female medical officer and that stringent action would be taken against the guilty.

