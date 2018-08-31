Himachal drugs makers send medicines worth Rs 1.7 crore to Kerala

Shimla, Sep 1 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Drugs Manufacturing Association has sent medicines worth Rs 1.7 crore to the flood-hit Kerala, state Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said on Saturday.

He said the medicines have been provided as per the demand from the Kerala government. These include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines for diarrhea, injections, needles, syringes and glucose.

The minister said the association would send more medicines in a few days so that the flood-affected people could get medical facility in time.

The state government has sent relief material worth Rs 5 crore to the flood-ravaged state.

