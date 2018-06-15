Himachal ex-legislator’s son held in drug case

Shimla, June 20 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator Bambar Thakur’s minor son was taken into custody on Wednesday along with his three friends in a drug case, police said.

The vehicle in which they were travelling is owned by the former legislator.

Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma told reporters that the vehicle, on specific input, was intercepted in Mandi town and 500 gram of charas was seized from it.

All four have been taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

