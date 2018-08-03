Himachal gets moderate to heavy rainfall

Shimla, Aug 5 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, causing landslides and blocking roads, while all the major rivers and their tributaries were gain in spate, officials said.

More rains are in store this week, the Met office here said.

“Monsoon is active over the state. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Kangra district and heavy rainfall in Mandi, Chamba and Hamirpur districts,” an official told IANS.

However, there was no appreciable change in the minimum temperature while the maximum temperature decreased by one to two degrees in the state since Saturday.

While Gaggal town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 124 mm, it was 113 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 97 mm in Sarkaghat and 95 mm in Dharamsala and 83 mm in Dalhousie.

Shimla saw 11.4 mm of rain.

An official of the Met office said there were chances of heavy rainfall at some places in the state till Wednesday.

Incessant rains have caused massive landslides in Mandi and Chamba districts, hampering vehicular traffic.

The water level in the major rivers of the state – the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna – which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has also increased, an official said.

