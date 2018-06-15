Himachal gets partial relief from dust with rains

Shimla, June 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh on Saturday experienced intermittent rainfall, bringing some relief from haze and dust conditions that had reduced the visibility to less than 200 metres here, the weather bureau said, adding there is a possibility of widespread rains in the state.

“Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in the state,” Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office here, told IANS.

He said dust has reduced significantly in Shimla and other parts of the state.

“However, visibility is still poor. There are chances of more rainfall at most places in the state. Therefore, there will be further reduction of dust and haze,” he said.

“Gusty wind is also expected. Therefore, this dust and haze very likely to disappear by Saturday.

The state capital, which saw 4.6 mm rainfall, recorded a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius, a fall by nearly one degree from Friday.

The visibility was 100-200 metres in Shimla and most parts of the state on Friday.

Lower areas of the state including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan and Mandi also experienced rains, bringing much relief from sultry weather.

“Very unusual and unheard of the misty dust storm (on Friday), clear indications of climate change and unscientific exploration of natural resources, particularly the forest wealth,” wrote S.P. Bhardwaj, a former joint director at the Solan-based Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, on his Facebook post.

“Shimla now (Saturday) covered with fog, (as it’s) raining here. What a contrast of weather events within 12 hours.”

–IANS

vg/ksk