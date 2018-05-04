Himachal gets snow, rainfall

Shimla, May 7 (IANS) The higher hills of Himachal Pradesh experienced mild snowfall on Monday, while the mid and low hills saw rainfall, the weather bureau said.

It warned of more snow and rains accompanied with hailstorms and gusty winds in the state till Wednesday.

While Shimla town got mild rain, the high altitude areas of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district received snowfall, according to a Met official here.

The minimum temperature in the state capital was 11.2 degrees Celsius.

While Chamba town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 14 mm, it was 7.2 mm in picturesque tourist resort Manali, 6.2 mm in Dharamsala and 10 mm in Dalhousie.

Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, saw 3 cm of snow. It was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 2.9 degree Celsius.

The official said there are chances of heavy rainfall at some places in the state till Wednesday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district, which saw 3.2 mm of rain, recorded a low of 5.4 degree Celsius, while the temperature was 16.2 degrees in Dharamsala.

–IANS

vg/ksk