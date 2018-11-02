India

Himachal Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings

Shimla, Nov 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday greeted the people on Diwali and urged them to celebrate the festival of lights by saying no to crackers.

The Governor said the festival symbolised joy and happiness and celebrates victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

He hoped the festival would bring joy and happiness into the lives of the people.

Thakur expressed hope that Diwali would shower enlightenment on the people and would bring prosperity besides strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and unity.

