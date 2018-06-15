Himachal Governor, CM practice yoga

Shimla, June 21 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues along with hundreds of schoolchildren and residents practiced yoga at the historic Ridge ground here on Thursday.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda was also present at the state-level event.

Urging people to adopt yoga for a healthy lifestyle, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established yoga at the international level and the entire world is adopting it.

There was great enthusiasm among youth, women, schoolchildren and various organisations about the event across the state.

At most of the places, participants started assembling at venues well ahead of the yoga sessions that started 7 a.m. despite cloudy skies.

