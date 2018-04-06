Himachal HC seeks report on illegal felling of trees

Shimla, April 7 (IANS The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday asked amicus curiae Deven Khanna to file a report on illegal felling of trees in the Nachan forest division after visiting the spot and getting the entire area videographed .

The court also directed the Conservator of Forests in Mandi to file a short affidavit before the next date of hearing on April 10.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed these orders as they took cognizance of a petition by Mohan Singh, who said illegal felling of hundreds of trees is being carried out in the Nachan forest division for laying roads and the Forest Department is not taking any action against the defaulters.

He said due to a large number of felling of trees, there is threat to the environment.

The bench also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi to provide photographs of the entire stretch of road and forest where the trees were felled.

