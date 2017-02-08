Himachal hikes honorarium of freedom fighters

Shimla, Feb 8 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday announced enhancement in ‘Samman Rashi’ or honorarium of freedom fighters and pension of their widows and unmarried daughters.

Speaking at the state-level Freedom Fighters Conference at Jawalamukhi town in Kangra district, the Chief Minister announced increase in the ‘Samman Rashi’ from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and enhancement of pension of their widows and unmarried daughters from Rs 5,000 to 15,000.

He also announced enhancing the amount for performing last rites of freedom fighters from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and financial assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for performing last rites of widows of freedom fighters, a statement said.

Chief Minister Singh announced enhancement of marriage grants to daughters and grand daughters of freedom fighters from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000.

He also announced that two members in the Freedom Fighters Welfare Board will be nominated from among wards of freedom fighters. Also, revenue records will have permanent entry of the families of freedom fighters.

–IANS

vg/pgh/dg