Himachal in line for more thundershowers

Shimla, May 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh experienced slightly hot weather on Wednesday with the day temperature touching the 40 degree mark in low hills, a Met official said. However, the state is line for more thundershowers in the next two days.

Una town was the hottest in the state with a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures remained on the higher side in the state due to lack of rainfall but there are chances of rains and thundershowers at some place till Friday,” Manmohan Singh, Director of the meteorological office, told IANS.

Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, while Dharamsala, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile, was two notches above average at 30.2 degrees and Dalhousie at 21.1 degrees.

Shimla was hot at 26.4 degrees, three notches above average.

