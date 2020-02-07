Himachal launches project for indigenous sheep, goat species

Shimla, Feb 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has launched a centrally sponsored project for genetically improvement of indigenous sheep and goat species in Chamba and Mandi districts, state Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar said on Wednesday.

This would help preserving the gene pool of the native breed species.

The five-year-long livestock development project — Genetic improvement of Gaddi sheep — has an outlay of Rs 595 crore.

The minister said the government of India will provide Rs 535.50 crore while the state government will provide the remaining amount.

A provision of Rs 179.47 crore has been made in the initial year.

Kanwar said this programme would raise the economic status of around 5,000 Gaddi people living in remote areas of Chamba and Mandi districts.

The project is targeted at selective breeding programmes based on production parameters such as body weight and the ability to produce offspring, to increase productivity and reduce mortality of indigenous sheep and goats to improve body weight and wool yield.

There are 197,278 non-descript sheep in Himachal Pradesh as per census of 2012.

A major challenge in sheep production in the state is to improve body weight and wool yield, a government statement said.

The selective breeding of Gaddi sheep will not only help increase the percentage of body weight and wool yield but would also help preserve the gene pool.

