Himachal launches self-employment scheme

Shimla, May 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to draft notification of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana to promote self-employment opportunities for the youth by encouraging entrepreneurship.

It also gave approval to the launch of Himachal Grihni Suvidha Yojna for empowering women and conserving environment.

A government spokesperson told IANS that under this scheme the state would provide security for getting a liquefied petroleum gas or LPG connection and a gas stove to those households which are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its approval to increase the honorarium of office-bearers of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The honorarium of the Zila Parishad Chairman has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per month and its members from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per month.

It gave its nod to enhance state share of honorarium of anganwari workers, anganwari helpers and mini anganwari workers from Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,750, from Rs 600 to Rs 900 and from Rs 750 to Rs 1,050 per month respectively.

With this enhancement, now the anganwari workers will get honorarium of Rs 4,750, anganwari helpers Rs 2,400 and mini anganwari workers Rs 3,300 per month.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to fill 333 posts of different categories on a contract basis in the National Health Mission.

–IANS

vg/ahm/