Himachal likely to get thundershowers, gusty winds

Shimla, April 28 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh saw the mercury rising on Sunday, recording temperatures three to four degrees above the average. The Met office has forecast rains and thundershowers on Monday.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to be active in the western Himalayas on April 29 with chances of thundershowers and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 50 km per hour,” an official of the meteorological office here told IANS.

Meanwhile, the hill state continued to experience hot weather with the day temperature crossing the 39 degrees Celsius mark in some areas.

Una town was the hottest in the state with a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius while Dharamsala in Kangra district was 28.4 degrees.

Shimla was hot at 25.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above average. The minimum was 15.8 degrees.

Popular tourist resorts like Narkanda, Kufri, Kasauli, Manali, Palampur, Chamba and Dalhousie also experienced hot weather.

