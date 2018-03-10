Himachal may move SC against ban on construction in Shimla

Shimla, March 14 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government may file a review petition in the Supreme Court against a National Green Tribunal (NGT) directive banning constructions in green belts in Shimla, a state minister informed the assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary said the government was considering the issue sensitively.

“We had filed the review petition in the NGT on February 20. It was listed for March 13. But, two members of the NGT, including the Chairperson, have retired. We will see if the two member bench can consider it or we may file a review petition in the Supreme Court,” she said.

Earlier, Congress member Anirudh Singh asked of her about the government’s intention about framing a policy for regularisation of buildings.

The minister said the high court had given directions to the government from time to time on regularisation of buildings and had asked the government not to frame any policy.

“The government can’t make any policy on its own,” she added.

Acting tough against ongoing construction activities in Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on March 6 ordered that no construction of any nature would be carried out in vacant lands or green belts without its consent.

“No construction of any nature shall be carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Shimla over the vacant, green and common areas without leave of the court,” a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel said.

–IANS

vg/nir/dg