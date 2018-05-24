Himachal Pradesh launches three welfare schemes

Shimla, May 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched three welfare schemes here to mark completion of four years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

These schemes are “Jan Manch” for redressal of public grievances, “Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojana” aimed at providing assistance to the unemployed youth and “Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana” for offering gas cylinder security and gas stoves to those not covered under the Ujjwala Yojana.

The Chief Minister said these schemes would bring remarkable change in the lives of the people.

Thakur said the Jan Manch (public platform) scheme would go a long way in prompt redressal of public grievances. This programme would not only ensure that the schemes launched for the welfare of the people were completed in time but also that desired results were achieved.

He said the Jan Manch would be held on first Sunday of every month. Ministers and elected government representatives would ensure their presence in the meetings along with officers of every department.

Thakur said the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojana would provide self-employment opportunities to the youth. He said the youth between the age group of 18 and 35 would be provided 25 per cent investment subsidy for purchase of machinery and inputs on loan amount of Rs 40 lakh.

For women this subsidy would be 30 per cent. In addition, five per cent interest subsidy would be provided for a period of three years.

The Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana is aimed at empowerment of the women and environment conservation.

The Chief Minister said the women would be provided gas connections and it would ensure gas connections to all households which were not been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

According to him, a package of Rs 3,500 would be provided which includes a gas cylinder and a gas stove.

Himachal Pradesh would, thus, become the first state in the country with every household having a smoke-free kitchen, he added.

