Himachal Pradesh tableau to highlight Kullu Dussehra festival

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The tableau of Himachal Pradesh will showcase fervour and festivity of world famous Kullu Dussehra celebrated in Kullu valley during the Republic Day parade.

Kullu valley is known as Dev Bhoomi (valley of Gods) as each village has its own local deity.

The internationally famed Kullu Dussehra has a distinct flavour and tradition compared to the rest of the country.

“There is no Durga Pooja during Navratras, no enactment of Ram Lila and no effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are burnt,” a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

It is a week-long congregation of the local ‘devtas’ and ‘devis’, which begins on the 10th of white lunar period of Asvin (October) and ends on the full moon day.

“A festivity that dates back to 17th century traces its history with the installation of idol of Ragunath on his throne, presiding God of Kullu, by local ruler Raja Jagat Singh (1637-62 AD) as a mark of penance,” the official explained.

A colourful mosaic of rich culture, history, ritual and faith, the festivity commences after installing Lord Raghunath on a beautifully designed wooden chariot at Rath maidan, graced amidst presence of 300-350 ‘devtas’, the following days are celebrated with great devotion, singing and dancing.

The front portion of tableau will depict Devrath decorated by local deities. In the middle, one deity palanquin grounded and other deity palanquin shouldered by four bearers will be showcased and in last, chariot of Lord Raghunath, chief deity of Kullu valley will be depicted. Lord Raghunath will be shown being pulled by Devlus (devotees).

“On the both sides of tableau bajantries — traditional musicians – will march forward while playing devdhun (deity tune) on traditional instruments,” the official added.

