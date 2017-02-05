Himachal produces 42,881 tonne fish in four years

Shimla, Feb 5 (IANS) The fishery industry in Himachal Pradesh has produced 42,881 metric tonne of fish worth Rs 38,994 lakh in the past four years, an official said on Sunday.

The fisheries department is earning more than Rs 4 crore annually, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said with the technical assistance of the Central Institute of Technology in Kochi, the state is establishing four fish processing units — one each at Bhakra and Pong dams, Katauhad Kalan in Una district and Ratyod in Solan district.

In order to create self-employment opportunities in the fishery sector, he said schemes amounting to Rs 35 crore apart from regular budgetary provision were sanctioned and implemented in the past four years.

A sum of Rs 13 crore is being spent alone under the Blue Revolution scheme during this fiscal. Under the scheme, hatcheries, fish farms, small and big fish ponds, fishery feed units and trout units are being established.

The spokesperson said to engage the youth in fisheries activities, various schemes are being implemented in the state. For construction of pond of one hectare size, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh is being provided to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants, and Rs 80,000 to the general category.

With the concerted efforts of the state government and keen interest shown by the people towards fisheries activities, full-time self employment has been provided to 6,098 fishermen in major reservoirs of the state.

The department is providing fishery support services through 12 fish seed farms out of which six are trout and the remaining carp farms.

Two more trout farms are under construction at Thala in Bharmour area and Banjar in Hamani area, besides one carp fish farm at Paonta Sahib. The funds have been sanctioned for a rainbow aquarium-cum-museum centre at Dharwala in Chamba district.

With the introduction of rainbow trout production technique, 611 more trout units have been established in the state, he said.

The major fish species available in the streams of Himachal Pradesh are trout, mahseer, barilus and glyptothorax.

Two species — Hungarian common carp and Amoor common carp — have been imported and multiplied in the state.

