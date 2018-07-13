Himachal seeks central funds for natural water management project

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan here and sought speedy approval of Rs 1,125 crore for the state’s Natural Water Resources Management Project.

He also demanded increasing the state’s power to accord forest clearance from existing one hectare to 10 hectares for developmental works for non-forestry projects so as to speed up the pace of these works.

The Chief Minister also wanted sanction of Rs 57.75 crore for three projects under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change, a state government statement said.

It said Harsh Vardhan assured Thakur of all possible assistance with regard to the approval of the Natural Water Resources Management Project and issues related to forest clearances.

