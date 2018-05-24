Himachal sees abnormally high mercury

Shimla, May 26 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday continued to experience abnormally high temperatures with the state’s Una town recording a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, a Met official said here.

“Temperatures increased due to the ongoing dry spell. Heat wave conditions are prevailing in Una, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts and parts of Mandi district and will continue to prevail till May 29,” an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

The state capital recorded a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the average for this time of the year.

Dharamsala town recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above average, while it was 38.9 degrees in Sundernagar in Mandi district, 40.1 degrees in Hamirpur town and 23 degrees in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

The weather bureau has forecast thundershowers at some places in the state from May 29 to June 1.

