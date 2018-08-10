Himachal sees heavy rains, more in store

Shimla, Aug 12 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday experienced heavy to very heavy rains with Naina Devi in Bilaspur district recording the highest rainfall in the state at 130 mm, with more showers in store till August 16, the Met office here said.

“Monsoon was active in the state during the last 24 hours. Precipitation occurred at most places with very heavy rainfall in Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts,” an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

He said heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions are likely to continue in the state till Monday.

Nadaun town in Hamirpur district got 96 mm, while Kangra town received 72.2 mm and Una town 64.6 mm.

State capital Shimla experienced just 6.6 mm rain, while Manali got 5.4 mm rain. These towns saw the minimum temperature at 16.7 and 13.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries are in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

