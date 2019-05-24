Himachal sizzles as mercury rises above normal

Shimla, May 29 (IANS) The mercury continued to rise across the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, recording temperatures two to five degrees above normal. In some areas it crossed 42 degrees Celsius.

Shimla, situated at an altitude of 2,130 metres, was warm at 28.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above average.

“The maximum temperature remained above average in the state due to lack of rain,” Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said dry weather in the region would continue till Friday, with possibility of thundershowers at some places in the state.

Una town, located on the Punjab border, was the hottest at 43 degrees Celsius, while it was 30.4 degrees in Dharamsala, 33.2 degrees in Palampur, 27.6 degrees in Manali and 23.2 degrees in Dalhousie.

