Himachal Speaker gets swine flu

Shimla, Feb 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been diagnosed positive for swine flu on Thursday.

“I am diagnosed swine flu and the members are requested to take due medical precautions,” he informed the House after a day-long business.

Earlier, Congress legislator and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was also diagnosed positive for swine flu.

Swine flu has claimed 16 lives in the state so far this year against just two in 2018, state Health Minister Vipin Parmar told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Two swine flu patients died on Monday.

–IANS

