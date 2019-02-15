Himachal student held for comments on social media on Pulwama attack

Shimla, Feb 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested an engineering undergraduate student of a private university for positing comments in favour of the Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF troopers dead, police said.

Tahseen Gul, a B.Tech student of Chitkara University in Baddi, was arrested for posting comments on social media on a video of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, a police official said.

A video of Dar was released by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed just minutes after he carried out the dastardly attack.

Gul was arrested on the complaint of the university and was booked under Section 153 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

His fellow students informed the university about his comments.

