Himachal to buy back non-recyclable polythene

Shimla, June 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced launch of a scheme to buy back non-recyclable polythene at a fixed price.

He also launched environment-friendly bags made by the Department of Environmental Science and Technology.

Congratulating people on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister appreciated the support given by them in ensuring effective ban on plastic in the state.

He also launched the launched WaPIS (Water Purification Invigorative Scheme) under which 38 types of plant species have been identified to treat waste water in river streams.

This project will be implemented in Sukhna rivulet in Parwanoo, Markanda river in Kala Amb and Sirsa river in Baddi, all located in state’s main industrial hub in Solan district.

