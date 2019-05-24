Himachal to face by-elections in two Assembly seats

Shimla, May 24 (IANS) Two seats in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly will face by-election as two legislators have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP had fielded two legislators, one of them a Cabinet minister, in the Lok Sabha battle in one of the four seats. The other two nominees were the outgoing members of Parliament.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor has won from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, while Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (reserved).

They are legislators from Dharamsala in Kangra district and Pachhad in Sirmaur district, respectively.

The BJP wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress in December 2017, winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The Congress won 21 seats, independents two and the Communist Party of India-Marxist one.

