Himachal to get 3 disaster response companies: CM

Shimla, Oct 13 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh would establish three companies under the state disaster response force on analogy of the National Disaster Response Force for prompt action at the time of a disaster, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering on flagging off of the Citizen Solidarity March and the launch of four schemes of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority here, he said the state is one of the multi hazard prone states in the country.

“It is essential that each and every citizen of the state is well prepared to meet out any eventuality at the time of disaster,” he added.

The Chief Minister launched four schemes — the Task Force of Youth Volunteers for Disaster Preparedness and Response, Scheme for Hospital Safety, Scheme for Structural Safety Audit of Lifeline Buildings and Scheme for Training of Masons, Carpenters and Bar Binders on Hazard Resistant Construction.

Thakur said the state would create a task force of youth volunteers for disaster preparedness and response. He said that in each 3,226 panchayats at least 10 to 20 youth volunteers would be trained for disaster mitigation.

He said this would ensure immediate and quick response at the time of a natural disaster. It was also vital to create public awareness and preparedness in order to ensure the loss to life and property.

The scheme for hospital safety is aimed at providing safe hospitals as they play a vital role in any post disaster scenario. So is the Scheme for Structural Safety Audit of Lifeline Buildings that aims at providing earthquake resistance structures.

The scheme for training of masons, carpenters and bar binders aimed at imparting training to the construction workers.

–IANS

vg/mag/vm