Himachal to get more squalls

Shimla, May 13 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh will get more thunderstorms accompanying squalls for the next two days, the Met Office said on Sunday.

An advisory was issued to avoid travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances of snow and rain are high over the next 24 hours, a government spokesperson told IANS here.

According to the Met Office in Shimla, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with a speed of 50-70 km per hour are likely at some places in the state till Tuesday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district saw 3.6 mm of rain each.

However, Shimla experienced only mild rain, while Manali, Dharamsala and Palampur towns received 10 mm, 6.6 mm and 13 mm of rain, respectively.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 3.6 degrees in Kalpa, 16.4 degrees in Dharamsala and 8.2 degrees in Manali.

–IANS

vg/pgh/