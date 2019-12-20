Himachal to gift saplings to parents of every newborn girl

Manali, Dec 25 (IANS) As a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a statewide scheme in which five tree saplings would be presented to the family of a newly born girl child.

After paying rich tributes to Vajpayee, the Chief Minister formally launched ‘Ek Buta Beti Ke Naam’ from the premises of Vajpayee’s house in Prini near here.

Under the scheme, five tree saplings would be presented to the family of a newly born girl child along with a kit comprising 20 kg vermi-compost, five tree guards and the name plate of the girl child.

Later, the Chief Minister along with senior leaders, officers and people listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister announced renaming of the Rohtang tunnel being constructed in the state as Atal Tunnel after the name of the former Prime Minister.

Thakur said Vajpayee always showed benevolence towards Himachal Pradesh and its people. He said statues of Vajpayee would be installed at the Mountaineering Institute in Manali, Atal Sadan in Kullu and at The Ridge in Shimla.

He said the idea to construct the Rohtang tunnel connecting landlocked Lahaul valley with the rest of the country was conceived by Vajpayee and the project was also announced by him.

