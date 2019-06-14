Himachal to provide Rs 7,500 monthly to child abuse victims

Shimla, June 19 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 7,500 per month financial assistance and counseling for six months to children victims of sexual violence and abuse.

In a move to restore the self-confidence and dignity of victims of child abuse, the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its nod to start a scheme for rehabilitation of the minor victims of rape, child abuse, a government spokesperson told IANS.

Under this scheme, intensive counselling up to six months would be provided to the minor and his or her family members through professional counsellors.

In addition, financial assistance of Rs 7,500 per month would also be given to the minor victim till the age of 21 years as a livelihood support measure, he added.

The Cabinet at its meeting here also decided to enhance the honorarium of office bearers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions from April 1.

As per the decision, Chairpersons of Zila Parishads would now get an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month, instead of Rs 11,000, Vice Chairpersons Rs 8,000 instead of Rs 7,500, and members would be paid Rs 5,000 in place of Rs 4,500.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to increase the honorarium of part-time workers engaged in ‘patwar’ circles from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 3,500.

–IANS

vg/bc