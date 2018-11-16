Himachal to recruit 2,277 teachers

Shimla, Nov 21 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to recruit 2,277 teachers on contract in the Elementary Education Department, an official said.

It decided to implement the Himachal Health Care Scheme in the State. The cashless treatment coverage of Rs 5 lakhs per year per family will be provided on a family floater basis, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said the treatment would be provided on the basis of pre-defined package rates in the empanelled hospitals. The hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat will stand automatically empanelled for this scheme.

This will cover all families of the state which are not covered under the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In another major decision by the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an approval was given to establish the Himachal Pradesh Gau Sewa Aayog for preservation, conservation and welfare of cows. The aayog would also be helpful in addressing the problems relating to abandoned cows.

The Cabinet also approved the lease amount of Patanjali Yog Peeth as per the lease rules.

The approval was accorded for the Himachal Pradesh State Urban Solid Waste Management Policy with an objective to provide directions for carrying out the waste management activities in a manner which is not just environmentally, socially and financially sustainable but also economically viable.

