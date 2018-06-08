Himachal to soon start Rohtang mountain ride: Thakur

Shimla, June 9 (IANS) After launching a helicopter service between Shimla and Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh is going to start a mountain ride between Manali and the majestic Rohtang Pass, which remained marooned in snowfall almost round the year.

An announcement to soon start heli-taxi service for the first time between Manali and the Rohtang Pass to facilitate the tourists was made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday at a public function in Mandi district.

Thakur said efforts would also be made to provide heli-taxi facility between Dharamsala and Chamba and Manali and Chandigarh.

“The government is making all out efforts to give new dimension to the tourism sector by strengthening infrastructure and other facilities.

“Efforts are being made to develop unexplored destinations to attract the tourists that would not only generate more revenue but would also provide ample self-employment opportunities to the youth,” he said.

He was speaking at the ‘Him Resham Utsava’ organised by the Industries Department.

He said the state has opened Seri Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Centre in Mandi to promote silk industry for self-employment.

“It is one of the industries where people can work from home for enhancing their income besides contributing in a constructive manner towards development of their village and the state as a whole,” the Chief Minister added.

–IANS

vg/ahm/