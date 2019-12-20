Himachal waives competitive exam fee for women

Shimla, Dec 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh on Saturday decided to exempt the women candidates appearing in competitive examinations being held by the state Public Service Commission and the state Staff Selection Commission from paying entry examination fee.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Keeping in view the state of vulnerability to natural and manmade disasters, a decision was taken to constitute a state disaster response force comprising three companies.

This would facilitate the state to pre-position its resources and mobilize them within shortest possible time in case of natural calamities, a government statement said.

It can also be used for organising events like Manimahesh Yatra and other events where preventive measures are required.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide free textbooks to all the students of 9th and 10th standards of the general category studying in government schools.

It gave an approval to link 10 market yards with e-NAM (electronic national agriculture market) to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers of their produce.

With this, 29 market yards have been linked with this facility. It decided to fill 174 posts of different categories in the Police Department.

In order to promote safe and secure adventure sports and to make aero sports activities more safe and professional, it gave approval to Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules of 2019.

This would cover various activities such as paragliding, handgliding and paramotor.

–IANS

vg/adr/