Himachal’s CRPF constable martyred in terror attack

Shimla, Feb 15 (IANS) Constable Tilak Raj of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district was one of those martyred in the cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government said on Friday.

At least 45 soldiers were killed and 38 injured in Thursday’s terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, officials said.

Raj, 31, joined the paramilitary force in April 2007 and left behind his wife Savitri Devi and his 22-day-old son.

He had joined the duty two days back after vacation.

Condemning the cowardly attack, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur deputed his Cabinet Minister Kishan Kapoor and legislator Arjun Singh to the victim’s house to express grief with the family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party also cancelled a dinner on Thursday night in the state capital. A two-minute silence was observed in respect of the martyrs.

Terming this incident very unfortunate and a cowardly act by the militants, Thakur said those involved in this incident would not go unpunished.

–IANS

vg/mag/