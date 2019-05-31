Himachal’s new industrial policy gets cabinet nod

Shimla, June 1 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved a new industrial policy, besides relaxing norms to promote home-stay units to promote tourism and providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2019.

A government spokesperson told IANS here that the policy aimed at redressing issues that are impeding industrial growth, ensuring simplification of procedures, creating key physical and social infrastructure, and boosting human resource development, as well as access to credit and the market.

It is also aimed at promoting ease of doing business by digitisation of all processes and to promote self certification.

The Cabinet gave its approval for enhanced incentives to medium small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), introduced the new concept of anchor units with higher incentives than for larger industries, and provided incentives for common industrial and social infrastructure like schools, hospitals and other common facilities.

The Cabinet also approved an increased floor area ratio for industrial units of different categories. It also approved capital subsidy for establishment of new private industrial areas, theme parks, concession in the electricity duty and rebate on electricity tariff to the tune of 15 per cent.

To promote the traditional handicrafts and handloom sector, the Cabinet decided to provide additional concessions for setting up such units over and above the incentives given to the industries.

The decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in Class I to IV posts in the government sector would benefit the candidates whose gross family income is below Rs 4 lakh per annum and are not covered under any scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, the spokesperson said.

A decision was also taken to implement the Mukhya Mantri Roshni Yojana under which 17,550 free electricity connections will be provided to poor families in this fiscal.

The government also decided to increase the social security pensions of the elderly, widows, destitutes, handicapped and lepers from Rs 750 to Rs 850 per month and the old-age pension for those above 70 years from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 per July 1.

In another move to encourage rural tourism and provide ample self employment opportunities to rural youth in the state, the Cabinet decided to increase the maximum limit of three rooms registered under the Home Stay Scheme to four rooms.

The approval was given to the Himachal Pradesh Film Policy of 2019, which aims at promoting rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of the state through films.

