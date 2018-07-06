Himachal’s Palampur gets record rainfall

Shimla, July 13 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience rains on Friday with Palampur recording the heaviest rainfall in the state at 75 mm, officials said.

More rains are in store till this weekend, the Met office said.

“Monsoon is active in the state. Precipitation occurred at most places with very heavy rainfall in Kangra district,” an official at the meteorological office told IANS.

He said moderate to heavy spells of rains are likely to continue in the state till Sunday.

Dalhousie town in Chamba district got 27 mm rainfall, while Dharamsala and Manali towns received 11.8 mm each.

State capital Shimla got just 15.1 mm rain. It recorded a minimum of 17.1 degrees Celsius.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state at 13.1 degrees.

A government spokesperson said the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries are in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

–IANS

