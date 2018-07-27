Hindi translation of book on artist Anjolie Ela Menon released

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Hindi version of a book containing seminal works of Acontemporary artist and Padma Shri awardee Anjolie Ela Menon was launched on Friday at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here.

Authored by Isana Murti, “Through the Patina” is an account of Menon’s life and works.

Having studied at France’s Ecole des Beaux Arts, Menon is known for her oil on masonite paintings and mixed media works.

She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2000, and a lifetime achievement award by the Delhi Government in 2013.

“I hope the Hindi translation of the book inspires more and more budding artists,” Menon said at the launch, adding that it is delightful to have her life’s work get transformed into a book.

“Through the Patina” contains her works, including portraits, nudes, fenestrations, compositions and murals, among others.

A book on an artist’s work not only immortalises their creativity but also helps a layperson understand the hard work and dedication of the artist, said NGMA Director General Adwaita Gadanayak.

“The book also narrates the journey of the artist, and informs what actually inspired him or her to create such a masterpiece,” he added.

The book was released at “Art Adda”, NGMA’s monthly initiative to promote and facilitate discussion around arts and culture.

