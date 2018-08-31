Hinduja Global Solutions to generate 500 jobs in US

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global business process management major, on Thursday announced the opening of its first customer experience centre in the US state of Florida which is expected to generate nearly 500 jobs.

The centre, located in Jacksonville, will bring more than 350 new career opportunities in the first phase of expansion starting this month, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring economic growth and job opportunities to the region and look forward to welcoming highly talented customer service people to the HGS team,” said Tim Schuh, HGS President, North America.

HGS is aggressively growing onshore across industries, growing its North American employee base by more than 40 per cent in the last 12 months.

Part of the Hinduja Group, HGS has over 44,854 employees across 75 delivery centres in seven countries.

For the financial year ending on March 31, 2018, HGS reported revenue of $597 million.

