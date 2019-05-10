Hindustan College, DAV in Red Bull Campus Cricket finals

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Hindustan College, Chennai and DAV College, Chandigarh advanced to the Red Bull Campus Cricket national finals after winning their respective semi-final matches against MMC College, Pune and Alfala College, Delhi here on Thursday.

Playing at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Hindustan College Chennai beat last year’s winners and World Finals runners up MMC Pune by 41 runs in the first semi-final. MMC Pune won the toss and chose to bowl first restricting Hindustan College to a paltry 122/9 in the allotted 20 overs. MMC however, failed to overhaul the target after being bundled out for just 81 runs in 16 overs. Harish N.S from Hindustan College Chennai won the Man of the match award for picking up four wickets in as many overs.

In the second semi-final, DAV College Chandigarh beat Alfala University Delhi by one run. DAV College won the toss and chose to bat first and put on 129/7 in 20 overs. Alfala University then failed to cross the line narrowly after being able to reach 127/8 in the allotted overs. Gurnoor Brar from DAV College won the Man of the Match award for picking up three wickets for 22 runs.

Following a stellar season in 2018, Red Bull Campus Cricket 2019 in India boasted 30 city qualifiers and the participation of over 300 college teams from across the country. Dharamsala and Meerut were the two new cities that were added to the roster of this highly competitive college cricket competition taking place across 4 zones- North Zone, South Zone, West Zone and East Zone. Two regional finals were held in each zone, and the winners of each regional final proceeded to the national final being held in Jaipur from May 13 to 17.

The National winner will represent India in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Series Championship 2019. Past winners from India that have gone on to represent the country at the World Championships are Rizvi College, Mumbai; DAV College, Chandigarh; Swami Shraddhanand College, Delhi; and MMC College, Pune.

–IANS

kk/bg