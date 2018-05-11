Hindustan Copper signs MoU for 11% higher capacity utilisation

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) State-run Hindustan Copper Ltd on Saturday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Mines (MoM) outlining business plans for the current fiscal and also for 11 per cent higher capacity utilisation.

“The MoU sets 11 per cent higher capacity utilisation as compared to last year,” the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed on Friday by the Ministry of Mines’ Secretary Anil Mukim and company’s Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Sharma.

–IANS

