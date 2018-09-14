Hindustan Zinc unveils unique technology-based football programme

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Hindustan Zinc on Friday announced its plans for embarking on a massive grassroots programme with Zinc Football that boasts of the country’s first ever ‘technology-hinged football training’ – the unique F-Cube technology.

Zinc Football is a one-of-its-kind grassroots football development initiative, at the core of which is a full-fledged residential academy at Zawar in Udaipur with world-class facilities.

In addition, Zinc Football will also have a massive outreach programme to impart football coaching to over 2000 passionate boys and girls by fully skilled trainers through 64 community football centres – Zinc Football Schools, across Rajasthan.

The academy, which features a fully-equipped residential hostel, has identified its first batch of 30 extremely talented young boys, under the age group of 14 years, handpicked from among 4500 aspirants through various scouting camps held over the past year.

The company will provide these children with all the opportunities and right guidance to groom them into professional footballers while taking care of their formal education also.

Speaking on the initiative, Sunil Duggal, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said: “Our dream of impacting lives, particularly those of young children, by leveraging the power of the world’s most loved sport — football, has finally taken shape in the form of ‘Zinc Football’.”

“With the launch of this initiative, we commit to identify and cultivate latent talent from grass root level; which shall not only support and establish Rajasthan once again on the Indian football map, but also elevate the country’s achievements to greater heights in the global football scenario,” he added.

