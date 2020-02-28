Hindware Appliances enters ceiling fans business in India

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Somany Home Innovation Limited, makers of Hindware Appliances, on Thursday forayed into the consumer appliances segment with ceiling fans under its popular brand ‘Hindware Snowcrest.’

The fans are available in a lineup of six models under three categories — premium, decorative and classic — at an introductory price range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 2,999 and are available at modern trade outlets and e-commerce portals, the company said in a statement.

“Our entry into the fans category segment is backed by consumer insights, our wide established distribution channel, R&D and product development to cater to our growing customer base.

“We have joined hands with the finest manufacturing and design facilities in the country and aim to bring products which are well engineered to deliver optimized performances while retaining competitive cost,” Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited, said in a statement.

According to the company, fans are aesthetically designed and custom crafted for modern Indian homes.

The fans are equipped with features such as easy to clean dust-resistant blades, aerodynamic blades for even air distribution, optimum air delivery at low voltage, among others.

The fans come with a two-year warranty and are available in four primary colours.

The total size of the fan market in India is valued at approximate Rs 8,000 crore, with 110 million units sold every year.

Ceiling fans are a common household appliance which has resulted in a steady double-digit growth of the segment over the years.

Currently, Somany Home Innovation Limited has a network of over 9,250 retailers and modern retail outlets, more than 575 trade partner network and over 200 distributors.

Recently, the company expanded its product category into IoT enabled appliances across water purifiers, water heaters and chimneys.

–IANS

wh/na