Historic interim order by SC, says Singhvi

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Senior counsel and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Congress and the JD-S on Friday, said the Supreme Court order to go for a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 p.m on Saturday was a “historic interim order”.

“This is an historic interim order because the court has directed confidence motion within less than 36 hours,” he told the media outside the court.

The SC has restrained the nomination of Anglo-Indian member as it took on record a statement by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that there was no move to nominate an Anglo-Indian member in the state Assembly.

The court has also directed the Director General of Police to personally supervise the security of the newly elected lawmakers.

“It is clear that (Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.) Yedurappa’s letters disclosed today did not give any details on what ground he claimed he would form the government. He had no basis to form a state government,” he added.

–IANS

