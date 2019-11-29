H&M is set to rent out its clothes for the first time

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANSlife) The first H&M store where fashion fans have the opportunity to rent some stunning garments, including bridal dresses has just opened in Stockholm. The H&Ms Sergels Torg store has been closed to customers for some major refurbishment, and new customers will be met by an entirely new H&M experience.

The store also offers the possibility to not only repair old fashion favourites with extended opening hours, but it also features a beauty bar and coffee trolley. The store is set to become a unique retail space in Stockholm.

The Sergels Torg store offers inspirational shopping experience with a curated assortment and an updated interior of warm neutrals, carefully selected materials and lots of greenery. Customers can choose to use self-service checkouts and get inspired by H&MxME images from our customers own fashion stories on several screens around the store. The store is all about treating customers to something extra. Among the new introductions in the store is the H&M Beauty Bar by Dashl, where customers can book in to get their hair, nails and make-up done already from 07.30 am on weekdays.

The store also offers members of H&M’s customer loyalty program the possibility to rent selected skirts and dresses from our Conscious Exclusive collections. “We are really excited to try out rentals for the first time and inspire our customers to look at fashion in a circular way. Our Conscious Exclusive collections are made from sustainably sourced materials, so we feel they are perfect to kick off this trial with” – Maria Östblom Head of womenswear design H&M–IANS

tb