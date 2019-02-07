HMSI enters middle-weight motorcycle segment; launches CB300R

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Friday entered into the growing middle-weight motorcycle segment with launch of CB300R.

According to the company, CB300R is its third ‘Make in India’ model under CKD (Completely Knocked Down) line-up.

“With strategic pricing of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), Honda has put the spotlight on the growing middleweight category and motor enthusiasts across India have responded,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said.

“In just 25 days since start of bookings, CB300R is already booked for over 3 months based on our current production plan…,” Guleria added.

