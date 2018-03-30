HMSI recalls 56,194 units of three scooter models

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled 56,194 units of three scooter models — Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia — to inspect and “if required, replace a suspected quality part”.

According to HMSI, it has identified “a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness” in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models.

“With customer safety and comfort its utmost priority, Honda as a pre-cautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models manufactured between 7th February, 2018 to 16th march, 2018,” the company had said in a statement issued on March 31.

“The company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status.”

–IANS

rv/vm