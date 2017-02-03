HMV to shut all Canadian stores by April 30

It has been a long, slow decline for the once popular HMV brand. The company announced it was in the process of closing down all 102 stores in Canada.

Last Friday, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a bankruptcy application. HMV stores will cease operations by April 30, according to sale guidelines issued by the court. The company, which is in the business of music retail as well as stationary, books and gifts, runs a store at Brampton’s Bramalea City Centre, Mississauga’s Erin Mills Town Centre and Square One Shopping Mall.

It’s employs 1,340 people Canada-wide.

Meanwhile music lovers and other bargain hunters are hoping for some fantastic deals that might come their way as the stores liquidate their inventory. – CINEWS