Hoax calls force evacuation of Australian hospital

Canberra, Oct 2 (IANS) Two bomb threat calls on Tuesday forced an evacuation at a hospital in the Australian city of Melbourne, and 60 patients were moved to a nearby park, police said.

An exclusion zone was established shortly after 8 a.m., and patients and staff were evacuated from the Epworth Hawthorn hospital, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said.

The officers have conducted safety checks and declared the area safe.

“All occupants are able to return inside,” Xinhua quoted the spokesperson as saying. “The matter is being treated as a hoax phone call and a probe is on.”

Transport services, including movement at the Hawthorn train station were also disrupted and public were advised to avoid the area.

–IANS

