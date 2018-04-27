Hockey coaches Marijne, Harendra to swap places

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) In yet another coaching reshuffle in Indian hockey, the national men’s and the women’s hockey teams’ head coaches Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh have been asked to swap sides, Hockey India (HI) announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after both the men’s and the women’s teams failed to grab a medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

This means Sjoerd has returned to the women’s team which he had left in September.

–IANS

